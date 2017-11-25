Gilad Atzmon & The Orient House Ensemble
Gilad Atzmon & The Orient House Ensemble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ae82bc2c-ea7e-44e3-842a-ecb08e65be6d
Tracks
Sort by
Naima
Gilad Atzmon & The Orient House Ensemble
Naima
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Naima
Last played on
Blue Train
Gilad Atzmon & The Orient House Ensemble
Blue Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Train
Last played on
Vienna
Gilad Atzmon & The Orient House Ensemble
Vienna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vienna
Last played on
Tel Aviv
Gilad Atzmon & The Orient House Ensemble
Tel Aviv
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tel Aviv
Last played on
The Romantic Church
Gilad Atzmon & The Orient House Ensemble
The Romantic Church
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Romantic Church
Last played on
Moscow
Gilad Atzmon & The Orient House Ensemble
Moscow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moscow
Last played on
Manhattan
Gilad Atzmon & The Orient House Ensemble
Manhattan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Manhattan
Last played on
Paris
Gilad Atzmon & The Orient House Ensemble
Paris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paris
Last played on
All The Way To Montenegro
Gilad Atzmon & The Orient House Ensemble
All The Way To Montenegro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All The Way To Montenegro
Last played on
Cherokee
Gilad Atzmon & The Orient House Ensemble
Cherokee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cherokee
Last played on
Refuge
Gilad Atzmon & The Orient House Ensemble
Refuge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Refuge
Last played on
London to Gazza
Gilad Atzmon & The Orient House Ensemble
London to Gazza
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
London to Gazza
Last played on
The Tide has Changed
Gilad Atzmon & The Orient House Ensemble
The Tide has Changed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Tide has Changed
Last played on
In The Back Seat of a Yellow Cab
Gilad Atzmon & The Orient House Ensemble
In The Back Seat of a Yellow Cab
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Back Seat of a Yellow Cab
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
How intersectional is the British jazz scene?
-
'You gotta redefine all of your beliefs, question everything'
-
Try This | Soweto Kinch
-
Soweto Kinch in Session
-
Soweto Kinch: Jazz Planet
-
What if jazz ruled the world?
-
Soweto Kinch introduces his Flyover show
-
Emma Smith interviews Soweto Kinch
-
Swing
-
Ragtime
Back to artist