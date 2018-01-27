Music Theatre WalesFormed 1988
Music Theatre Wales
1988
Music Theatre Wales Tracks
The Golden Dragon
Peter Eotvos, Music Theatre Wales & Geoffrey Paterson
The Golden Dragon
The Golden Dragon
The Trial
Philip Glass
The Trial
The Trial
3 Songs from 'The martyrdom of St Magnus', arr. for voice and organ
Peter Maxwell Davies
3 Songs from 'The martyrdom of St Magnus', arr. for voice and organ
3 Songs from 'The martyrdom of St Magnus', arr. for voice and organ
The Miracle Scene IX - The Martyrdom of St Magnus
Peter Maxwell Davies
The Miracle Scene IX - The Martyrdom of St Magnus
The Miracle Scene IX - The Martyrdom of St Magnus
In the Penal Colony - scene 8
Philip Glass
In the Penal Colony - scene 8
In the Penal Colony - scene 8
In The Penal Colony
Philip Glass
In The Penal Colony
In The Penal Colony
The Killing Flower
Amanda Forbes, Salvatore Sciarrino, William Towers, Music Theatre Wales & Michael Rafferty
The Killing Flower
The Killing Flower
