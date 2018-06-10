Nikhil MathewSinger from Kerala (Airtel Super Singer fame). Born 23 October 1983
Nikhil Mathew
1983-10-23
Nikhil Mathew Biography (Wikipedia)
Nikhil Mathew is a singer from Kerala, India. In 2006, he won the Airtel Super Singer reality show. As the show's winner, he won a chance to sing a song for music director Harris Jayaraj - Enadhuyire along with Chinmayi, Sadhana Sargam, and Sowmya Raoh for the Tamil film Bheema.
Mayathennum
Anbendral Amma
Steve Cliff, Nikhil Mathew, Sonia Sasidharan, Prabha Balakrishnan, Magisha Baheerathan & Sarika Navanathan
Anbendral Amma
Anbendral Amma
Ore Nila Ore Veyil
Pothum Otha Sollu
Giji Giji Saare
Maaripoove
Cherupunjiri
