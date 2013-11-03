Constance Demby
Constance Demby
Constance Demby Biography
Constance "Connie" Demby is singer, experimental musical instrument inventor, painter, sculptor, and multi-media producer. Her work falls into several categories, including ambient or space music. She is considered a pioneer in new age music best known for her album Novus Magnificat.
Sunborne
Constance Demby
Sunborne
Sunborne
Novus Magnificat
Constance Demby
Novus Magnificat
Novus Magnificat
