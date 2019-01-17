Lissie
Lissie Biography (Wikipedia)
Elisabeth Corrin Maurus (born November 21, 1982), known as Lissie, is an American singer-songwriter. She released her debut EP, "Why You Runnin'", in November 2009. Her debut album, Catching a Tiger, was released in June 2010. Her second studio album, Back to Forever, was released in October 2013. Her first record as an independent artist, and third studio album, My Wild West, was released February 12, 2016 and went on to receive critical acclaim. Her fourth studio album Castles, was released worldwide on March 23, 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lissie Performances & Interviews
Lissie - When I'm Alone
2018-04-06
Lissie performs live for The Quay Sessions
Lissie - When I'm Alone
Lissie - Best Days
2018-04-06
Lissie performs live for The Quay Sessions
Lissie - Best Days
Lissie - 'like a modern female Elvis!'
2018-02-12
From starring on David Lynch's 'Twin Peaks' to writing her new album 'Castles'.
Lissie - 'like a modern female Elvis!'
Lissie: 'I got the call to open for Lenny Kravitz and I didn't even have a record or anything!'
2018-02-06
Lissie runs through her Gig Diaries with Jo.
Lissie: 'I got the call to open for Lenny Kravitz and I didn't even have a record or anything!'
Lissie Tracks
Go Your Own Way
Lissie
Go Your Own Way
Go Your Own Way
Last played on
Don't You Give Up On Me
Lissie
Don't You Give Up On Me
Don't You Give Up On Me
Last played on
Best Days
Lissie
Best Days
Best Days
Last played on
Go For A Walk
Lissie
Go For A Walk
Go For A Walk
Last played on
Sleepwalking
Lissie
Sleepwalking
Sleepwalking
Last played on
Nothing Else Matters
Lissie
Nothing Else Matters
Nothing Else Matters
Last played on
When I'm Alone (The Quay Sessions, 5th April 2018)
Lissie
When I'm Alone (The Quay Sessions, 5th April 2018)
Best Days (The Quay Sessions, 5th April 2018)
Lissie
Best Days (The Quay Sessions, 5th April 2018)
In Sleep [Live at Cornbury 2018]
Lissie
In Sleep [Live at Cornbury 2018]
In Sleep [Live at Cornbury 2018]
Last played on
Castles
Lissie
Castles
Castles
Last played on
Oh Mississippi
Lissie
Oh Mississippi
Oh Mississippi
Last played on
When I'm Alone
Lissie
When I'm Alone
When I'm Alone
Last played on
Crazy Girl
Lissie
Crazy Girl
Crazy Girl
Last played on
Don't You Give Up On Me (The Quay Sessions, 5th April 2018)
Lissie
Don't You Give Up On Me (The Quay Sessions, 5th April 2018)
Everywhere I Go (The Quay Sessions, 5th April 2018)
Lissie
Everywhere I Go (The Quay Sessions, 5th April 2018)
Blood And Muscle (The Quay Sessions, 5th April 2018)
Lissie
Blood And Muscle (The Quay Sessions, 5th April 2018)
Wild West
Lissie
Wild West
Wild West
Last played on
Love Blows
Lissie
Love Blows
Love Blows
Last played on
Playlists featuring Lissie
Lissie Links
