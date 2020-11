Katalin Kokas is a Hungarian violinist. Kokas has performed with orchestras including the Israel Chamber Orchestra, Franz Liszt Chamber Orchestra and Taiwan Philharmonic. She has studied at the Conservatory of Toronto and graduated with honors from the Franz Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest. She married the Hungarian violinist Barnabás Kelemen.

