US rnb vocal group "Heaven". Formed 1995
Solo
1995
Solo Biography
Solo is an American R&B musical group from New York, New York. The original members were Robert Anderson, Darnell Chavis, Eunique Mack and Daniel Stokes.
The group recorded their eponymous debut album in Minneapolis and released it in 1995. Released on Perspective Records, the album featured production primarily by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. The album produced four singles ("Heaven", "Where Do U Want Me to Put It", "He's Not Good Enough" and "Blowin' My Mind") and was eventually certified gold.
Solo released their second album, 4 Bruthas & a Bass, in 1998. The album produced only one single, "Touch Me", which peaked at #59 on the Billboard Hot 100.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Blowin' My Mind
Blowin' My Mind
Blowin' My Mind
Touch Me
Touch Me
Touch Me
