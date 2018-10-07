Solo is an American R&B musical group from New York, New York. The original members were Robert Anderson, Darnell Chavis, Eunique Mack and Daniel Stokes.

The group recorded their eponymous debut album in Minneapolis and released it in 1995. Released on Perspective Records, the album featured production primarily by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. The album produced four singles ("Heaven", "Where Do U Want Me to Put It", "He's Not Good Enough" and "Blowin' My Mind") and was eventually certified gold.

Solo released their second album, 4 Bruthas & a Bass, in 1998. The album produced only one single, "Touch Me", which peaked at #59 on the Billboard Hot 100.