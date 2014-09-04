František KmochBorn 1 August 1848. Died 30 April 1912
František Kmoch
1848-08-01
František Kmoch Biography (Wikipedia)
František Kmoch (1 August 1848 – 30 April 1912) was a Czech composer and conductor.
František Kmoch Tracks
Jarabacek; March
Orchestra
Last played on
Czech Philharmonic Orchestra, František Kmoch & Václav Neumann
Performer
Last played on
