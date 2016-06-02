UncutCanadian indie rock band. Formed 2001
2001
Uncut Biography (Wikipedia)
Uncut is an indie rock band from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. They have released two 12" singles and three full-length albums.
Chinese Silk (Calibre Remix)
Midnight (Remix) (feat. Jenna G)
Midnight (M.I.S.T Remix)
Midnight (Jag's Organ Grinder Remix)
Midnight
Midnight (Mist 2003 Mix)
