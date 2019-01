Fragma are a German trance music group, originally comprising three producers. The group released many successful singles in the early 2000s and continued to produce music until 2012 following the departure of vocalist Damae. After several years of hiatus, Fragma recruited a new vocalist in 2017, Tess, to front the group. She now does gigs in clubs around the world performing re-recorded remixes of Fragma's biggest hits.