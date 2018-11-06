The Northwestern were an English indie rock band, formed by former Hope of the States members Sam Herlihy and Simon Jones

Their first full tour commenced on 29 May 2009, playing eleven shows across the UK. Their debut single "Telephones" / "All The Ones", was released through Friends Vs. Records on 15 June 2009.

In November 2009, The Northwestern released their second vinyl, the Ghostrock EP (containing four tracks and released on 10" vinyl), to coincide with their final tour of the UK in 2009, visiting various venues around the UK.

The band split in 2012 and released a collection of demos posthumously via Bandcamp.