Jackie Edwards
Born 1938. Died 15 August 1992
Jackie Edwards
1938
Jackie Edwards Biography
Wilfred Gerald "Jackie" Edwards (1938 – 15 August 1992) was a Jamaican musician and songwriter, whose career took in ska, R&B, soul, rocksteady, reggae, and ballads.
Jackie Edwards Tracks
I Feel So Bad
Jackie Edwards
I Feel So Bad
I Feel So Bad
Last played on
Come On Home
Jackie Edwards
Come On Home
Come On Home
Last played on
Keep On Running
Jackie Edwards
Keep On Running
Keep On Running
Last played on
Tell Me What It's All About
Jackie Edwards
Tell Me What It's All About
Tell Me Darling
Jackie Edwards
Tell Me Darling
Tell Me Darling
Last played on
L-O-V-E
Jackie Edwards
L-O-V-E
L-O-V-E
Last played on
Selfish One
Jackie Edwards
Selfish One
Selfish One
Last played on
In The Mood For Love
Jackie Edwards
In The Mood For Love
In The Mood For Love
Last played on
How Do You Do It
Jackie Edwards And Del Davis
How Do You Do It
How Do You Do It
Performer
Last played on
Sea Cruise
Jackie Edwards
Sea Cruise
Sea Cruise
Last played on
Stagger Lee
Jackie Edwards
Stagger Lee
Stagger Lee
Last played on
White Christmas
Jackie Edwards
White Christmas
White Christmas
Last played on
In the mood
Jackie Edwards
In the mood
In the mood
Last played on
Somebody Help Me
Jackie Edwards
Somebody Help Me
Somebody Help Me
Last played on
This Is Another Festival
Jackie Edwards
This Is Another Festival
This Is Another Festival
Last played on
When I Come Home
Jackie Edwards
When I Come Home
When I Come Home
Last played on
