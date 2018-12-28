MINTMurray Fisher, electronic artist & co-owner of Boltfish Records
MINT
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ae779ef5-ca1d-4ee0-82ce-6cbcdd6c74d8
MINT Tracks
Sort by
Nothing Seems To Get Me High
MINT
Nothing Seems To Get Me High
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothing Seems To Get Me High
Last played on
Superglu
MINT
Superglu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Superglu
Last played on
Hypoallergenic
MINT
Hypoallergenic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hypoallergenic
Last played on
St Oxford
MINT
St Oxford
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
St Oxford
Last played on
Living And Dying For
MINT
Living And Dying For
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring MINT
MINT Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist