Goatsnake
1996
Goatsnake
Goatsnake is an American doom metal band from Los Angeles, California. They have released three studio albums, the first being 1999's Goatsnake Vol. 1.
House of the Moon
Elevated Man
Easy Greasy
El Coyote
A Truckload of Mamma's Muffins
