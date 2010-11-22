Julianne ReganBorn 30 June 1962
Julie-Ann (Julianne) Regan (born 30 June 1962) is an English/Irish singer, songwriter and musician. She achieved success in the late 1980s and early 90s as the lead singer of the band All About Eve. AllMusic describe Regan as "certainly one of the more talented singers of the late eighties British goth rock scene". The band have also been described by Wikipedia as "Ethereal Wave".
