Yura Yura Teikoku (ゆらゆら帝国) (literally "The Wobbling Empire") is a 3-piece band from Tokyo's underground music scene centered on Kōenji. They have an eclectic sound usually described as psychedelic rock. Whilst they have been renowned and highly influential within Japan, it took them 16 years since their formation in 1989 to play a show outside Japan, performing in New York City in 2005.