Jesu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqjrl.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ae69d81f-552d-4013-8dfc-4778d8f38742
Jesu Biography
Jesu is a British experimental band formed in 2003 by Justin Broadrick following the 2002 breakup of his band Godflesh. It is named after the last song on Hymns, the final album of Godflesh's initial run. Jesu's sound is heavily layered and textured, incorporating a diverse mix of influences. Broadrick himself has stated that "...it's very loosely speaking pop/rock/metal/electronica ... I'm intentionally writing what I consider to be coherent "pop" songs".
Sally (clean)
Sun Kil Moon
Sally (clean)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wj5nz.jpglink
Sally (clean)
Last played on
Father's Day
Sun Kil Moon
Father's Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wj5nz.jpglink
Father's Day
Last played on
Aureated Skin
Jesu
Aureated Skin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrl.jpglink
Aureated Skin
Last played on
