Perfect Soul
2018-05-31
Perfect Soul are a sibling pop duo consisting of Sam and Chelsea Watts. First formed mid 2018 in the city of Bristol, England, the brother-sister duo is shaped from Chelsea's vocals, together with the production and lyrics of her brother Sam.
