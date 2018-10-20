Graham Sheen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ae680adc-7ec7-4244-afa8-52d06a14e389
Graham Sheen Biography (Wikipedia)
Graham Sheen (born 1952) is a bassoonist, teacher, composer and arranger. He is principal bassoonist of both the BBC Symphony Orchestra (since 1983) and the Academy of St Martin in the Fields (since 1976). From 1979 he has been professor of bassoon at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, where he also teaches chamber music, orchestral repertoire and bassoon ensemble. His published works include solo works for bassoon, chamber music for both winds and strings and three song cycles. He has made numerous arrangements for wind ensemble and three volumes of graded pieces for the bassoon are published by Faber Music. He has recently recorded two solo albums for SFZ music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Graham Sheen Tracks
Sort by
Quintet in E flat major for piano and wind, K 452 (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quintet in E flat major for piano and wind, K 452 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Quintet in E flat major for piano and wind, K 452 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Quintet in E flat major for piano and wind, K 452 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quintet in E flat major for piano and wind, K 452 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Quintet in E flat major for piano and wind, K 452 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Quintet for piano, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and horn (K.452) ..., [complete]
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quintet for piano, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and horn (K.452) ..., [complete]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Quintet for piano, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and horn (K.452) ..., [complete]
Last played on
Tower Hill (after Giles Farnaby)
Graham Sheen
Tower Hill (after Giles Farnaby)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tower Hill (after Giles Farnaby)
Ensemble
Last played on
Sonata in G minor, Op 1 No 2 (feat. Graham Sheen & George Malcolm)
Michala Petri
Sonata in G minor, Op 1 No 2 (feat. Graham Sheen & George Malcolm)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Sonata in G minor, Op 1 No 2 (feat. Graham Sheen & George Malcolm)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1983: Prom 21
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3fzc8
Royal Albert Hall
1983-08-12T17:12:49
12
Aug
1983
Proms 1983: Prom 21
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist