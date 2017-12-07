DisclosureBrothers Guy and Howard Lawrence. Formed 2010
Disclosure
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6j6.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ae65c507-d9a0-4d42-9a6c-2b1f82158b9f
Disclosure Biography (Wikipedia)
Disclosure are an English electronic music duo consisting of brothers Howard (born 11 May 1994) and Guy Lawrence (born 25 May 1991). The siblings grew up in Reigate, Surrey. Their debut studio album, Settle, released on 3 June 2013, by PMR Records, was nominated for Best Dance/Electronica Album at the 2014 Grammy Awards. They released a second studio album, Caracal, on 25 September 2015 which was also nominated for Best Dance/Electronica Album at the 2016 Grammy Awards.
Disclosure Performances & Interviews
Disclosure Tracks
Where You Come From
Disclosure
Where You Come From
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k1x3w.jpglink
Where You Come From
Last played on
Disclosure Ft. Sam Smith - Omen
Disclosure
Disclosure Ft. Sam Smith - Omen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6j6.jpglink
Disclosure Ft. Sam Smith - Omen
Last played on
Funky Sensation
Disclosure
Funky Sensation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k1x0f.jpglink
Funky Sensation
Last played on
Omen (Claptone Remix) (feat. Sam Smith)
Disclosure
Omen (Claptone Remix) (feat. Sam Smith)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6j6.jpglink
Omen (Claptone Remix) (feat. Sam Smith)
Last played on
Latch (feat. Sam Smith)
Disclosure
Latch (feat. Sam Smith)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01pmxg7.jpglink
Latch (feat. Sam Smith)
Last played on
White Noise (feat. AlunaGeorge)
Disclosure
White Noise (feat. AlunaGeorge)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv5j6.jpglink
White Noise (feat. AlunaGeorge)
Last played on
F For You
Disclosure
F For You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ckw4s.jpglink
F For You
Last played on
When A Fire Starts To Burn
Disclosure
When A Fire Starts To Burn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw5x3.jpglink
When A Fire Starts To Burn
Last played on
Holding On (feat. Gregory Porter)
Disclosure
Holding On (feat. Gregory Porter)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02smck5.jpglink
Holding On (feat. Gregory Porter)
Last played on
Omen (feat. Sam Smith)
Disclosure
Omen (feat. Sam Smith)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xttlv.jpglink
Omen (feat. Sam Smith)
Last played on
Work It Out (Disclosure Booty Call Edit)
Q‐Tip
Work It Out (Disclosure Booty Call Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqq.jpglink
Work It Out (Disclosure Booty Call Edit)
Last played on
F For You (Remix) (feat. Mary J. Blige)
Disclosure
F For You (Remix) (feat. Mary J. Blige)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s6y1f.jpglink
F For You (Remix) (feat. Mary J. Blige)
Last played on
Feel Like I Do
Disclosure
Feel Like I Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03z1n2s.jpglink
Feel Like I Do
Last played on
You And Me (Flume Remix) (feat. Eliza Doolittle)
Disclosure
You And Me (Flume Remix) (feat. Eliza Doolittle)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6j6.jpglink
You And Me (Flume Remix) (feat. Eliza Doolittle)
Last played on
You & Me (feat. Eliza Doolittle)
Disclosure
You & Me (feat. Eliza Doolittle)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv5mz.jpglink
You & Me (feat. Eliza Doolittle)
Last played on
Stimulation
Disclosure
Stimulation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6j6.jpglink
Stimulation
Last played on
Where Angels Fear To Tread
Disclosure
Where Angels Fear To Tread
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k1x3n.jpglink
Funky Sensation (Extended Mix)
Disclosure
Funky Sensation (Extended Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6j6.jpglink
Funky Sensation (Extended Mix)
Last played on
Ultimatum (feat. Fatoumata Diawara)
Disclosure
Ultimatum (feat. Fatoumata Diawara)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0687bn8.jpglink
Ultimatum (feat. Fatoumata Diawara)
Last played on
Help Me Lose My Mind (feat. London Grammar)
Disclosure
Help Me Lose My Mind (feat. London Grammar)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvs7q.jpglink
Help Me Lose My Mind (feat. London Grammar)
Last played on
Bang That
Disclosure
Bang That
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qg6z5.jpglink
Bang That
Last played on
You & Me (Baauer Remix) (feat. Eliza Doolittle)
Disclosure
You & Me (Baauer Remix) (feat. Eliza Doolittle)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01f8wt7.jpglink
You & Me (Baauer Remix) (feat. Eliza Doolittle)
Last played on
