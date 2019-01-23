Violet Skies
Violet Skies - BBC Maida Vale Studios - 'One Day, Three Autumns' - 2016-01-11 - Session recording from the legendary studios. Recordiadau sesiwn o stiwdios hanesyddol.
Violet Skies - BBC Maida Vale Studios - 'One Day, Three Autumns'
Violet Skies - How The Mighty @ X Music Festival Cardiff - 2015-07-09 - Violet performs one of her favourites 'How The Mighty' on the Horizons Stage.
Violet Skies - How The Mighty @ X Music Festival Cardiff
Is She Gonna Be There?
Cry For Me (Janice Long session)
Cry For Me
Cry For Me (edit)
Past BBC Events
Horizons: Liverpool Sound City
Horizons: SXSW 2016
Horizons: Welsh Music Showcase at The Lexington
Horizons: Sŵn Festival
Horizons: Festival No. 6
