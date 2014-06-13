AídBorn 28 March 1990
Aíd
1990-03-28
Aíd Biography (Wikipedia)
Aida Alonso Iglesias (born March 28, 1990), known professionally as Aid or Aid Alonso, is a Spanish rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. She started her professional career in 2009 after receiving the Heineken Greenspace Award, and her song Boogie Vigo was rated Latin Single Of The Week on iTunes. In 2011, the song Apréndeo was considered the most listened to song in the Galician language on YouTube.
