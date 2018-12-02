Georgs PelēcisBorn 18 June 1947
Georgs Pelēcis
1947-06-18
Georgs Pelēcis Biography (Wikipedia)
Georgs Pelēcis (also Georges Pélétsis; born 18 June 1947) is a Latvian composer and musicologist. He is currently a Professor at the Latvian Academy of Music.
Flowering Jasmine
Georgs Pelēcis
Flowering Jasmine
Flowering Jasmine
All in the past
Georgs Pelēcis
All in the past
All in the past
Flowering Jasmine
Gidon Kremer
Flowering Jasmine
Flowering Jasmine
Flowering Jasmine (Concerto for violin, vibraphone & strings)
Gidon Kremer
Flowering Jasmine (Concerto for violin, vibraphone & strings)
Flowering Jasmine (Concerto for violin, vibraphone & strings)
