Winky D (born Wallace Chirumiko in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, 1 February 1983) is a Zimbabwean reggae-dancehall artist, known popularly as "The Big Man" (stylized as "Di Bigman"), and also known as Dancehall Igwe.He is often considered the Zimdancehall pioneer. He was born in Kambuzuma, Harare the capital of Zimbabwe.

Winky D was among the artists featured in the Southern Africa Music Airwaves (SAMA) Festival 2009.