Winky DZimbabwean artist Wallace Chirumiko. Born 1 February 1983
Winky D
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p054dhqb.jpg
1983-02-01
Winky D (born Wallace Chirumiko in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, 1 February 1983) is a Zimbabwean reggae-dancehall artist, known popularly as "The Big Man" (stylized as "Di Bigman"), and also known as Dancehall Igwe.He is often considered the Zimdancehall pioneer. He was born in Kambuzuma, Harare the capital of Zimbabwe.
Winky D was among the artists featured in the Southern Africa Music Airwaves (SAMA) Festival 2009.
Winky D Tracks
Dissapear
Winky D
Dissapear
Dissapear
Ngirozi (Road Trip) (feat. Vabati Vajehova)
Winky D
Ngirozi (Road Trip) (feat. Vabati Vajehova)
Ngirozi (Road Trip) (feat. Vabati Vajehova)
Featured Artist
My Woman
Winky D
My Woman
My Woman
Rugare
Buffalo Souljah & Winky D
Rugare
Rugare
Performer
Disappear
Winky D
Disappear
Disappear
Panorwadza Oyo (feat. Oliver Mtukudzi)
Winky D
Panorwadza Oyo (feat. Oliver Mtukudzi)
Panorwadza Oyo (feat. Oliver Mtukudzi)
Disappear (SILENT TAKE)
Winky D
Disappear (SILENT TAKE)
Disappear (SILENT TAKE)
Takaipa
Winky D
Takaipa
Takaipa
Takaipa Takaipa
Winky D
Takaipa Takaipa
Takaipa Takaipa
