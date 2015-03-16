Lotte AnkerBorn 1958
Lotte Anker
1958
Lotte Anker Biography (Wikipedia)
Lotte Anker (born 1958 Copenhagen) is a Danish jazz saxophonist, and composer. With pianist Marilyn Crispell, she serves as one of the co-leaders of the Copenhagen Art Ensemble.
