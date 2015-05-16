Juca ChavesBorn 22 October 1938
Juca Chaves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1938-10-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ae56bf5a-d7aa-482f-b514-508a271578e0
Juca Chaves Biography (Wikipedia)
Juca Chaves (born 22 October 1938 in Rio de Janeiro, as Jurandyr Czaczkes) is a Brazilian comedian, singer and writer well known for his irreverence. He is the son of Austrian Jewish immigrants.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Juca Chaves Tracks
Sort by
Take Me Back To Piaui
Juca Chaves
Take Me Back To Piaui
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take Me Back To Piaui
Last played on
Take Me Back To Piaui (Dubben Mix)
Juca Chaves
Take Me Back To Piaui (Dubben Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take Me Back To Piaui (Dubben Mix)
Last played on
Juca Chaves Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist