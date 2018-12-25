Ants SootsBorn 19 February 1956
Ants Soots
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956-02-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ae56438a-3a58-4675-b626-28e671f9edc8
Ants Soots Tracks
Sort by
Naarisokk (The Christmas Goat)
Gustav Ernesaks
Naarisokk (The Christmas Goat)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Naarisokk (The Christmas Goat)
Last played on
Murdunud aer (The broken oar)
Ester Mägi
Murdunud aer (The broken oar)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Murdunud aer (The broken oar)
Last played on
Palumine (A Prayer)
Artur Kapp
Palumine (A Prayer)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmym.jpglink
Palumine (A Prayer)
Last played on
Men's Songs, Vol. 1 - No. 4 Viinalaul (Drinking Song)
Veljo Tormis
Men's Songs, Vol. 1 - No. 4 Viinalaul (Drinking Song)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbtx.jpglink
Men's Songs, Vol. 1 - No. 4 Viinalaul (Drinking Song)
Last played on
Ave Maria
Eduard Tubin
Ave Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3z57.jpglink
Ave Maria
Last played on
Pohjarannik (The North Coast) - poem for bass soloist, male choir and organ
Andres Paas
Pohjarannik (The North Coast) - poem for bass soloist, male choir and organ
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pohjarannik (The North Coast) - poem for bass soloist, male choir and organ
Last played on
Shrovetide songs [Vastlalaulud:Estonian calendar songs pt.3] for 2 choruses (feat. Ants Soots & Eesti Rahvusmeeskoor)
Veljo Tormis
Shrovetide songs [Vastlalaulud:Estonian calendar songs pt.3] for 2 choruses (feat. Ants Soots & Eesti Rahvusmeeskoor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbtx.jpglink
Shrovetide songs [Vastlalaulud:Estonian calendar songs pt.3] for 2 choruses (feat. Ants Soots & Eesti Rahvusmeeskoor)
Last played on
Back to artist