The Barra MacNeils
The Barra MacNeils
1980
The Barra MacNeils
The Barra MacNeils are a Canadian musical group from Sydney Mines, Nova Scotia. The founding members of the group are siblings Sheumas, Kyle, Stewart, and Lucy MacNeil. In 2005 two additional brothers, Ryan and Boyd, joined the band. The Scottish island of Barra is the ancestral home of Clan MacNeil.
Tracks
Calliope House / Rory MacNab/ The Shetland Fiddler/ Clumsy Lover
Clumsy Lover Set: Caliope House/Rory Macnab/The Shetland Fiddler/Clumsy Lover
Talada Chriosda (Christ Child Lullaby)
Am Pige Ruadh
Craobh nan Ubhal
Seallaibh Curaidh Eoghainn
Am Pige Ruadh (The Red Jug)
The Flower Basket / George White's Favourite / The Foxhunter
Craobh Nan Ubhal (The Apple Tree)
Gearan Na Maighdinn
WILLIE COLEMAN/BROWN ALE/INCHINDOWN JIG
Horses, Geese And One Old Man
Caledonia
maids of arrochar
Highland exchange Medley
Gearan Na Maighdinn (The Maiden's Complaint)
My heart's in the Highlands
Haven't Got A Care
Racket In The Attic / The Glom / The Drilling Reel / Lisa Giles
Links
