Ottavio RinucciniItalian Renaissance/Baroque poet and opera librettist. Born 10 January 1562. Died 28 March 1621
Ottavio Rinuccini
1562-01-20
Ottavio Rinuccini Biography (Wikipedia)
Ottavio Rinuccini (20 January 1562 – 28 March 1621) was an Italian poet, courtier, and opera librettist at the end of the Renaissance and beginning of the Baroque eras. In collaborating with Jacopo Peri to produce the first opera, Dafne, in 1597, he became the first opera librettist.
He was born and died at Florence.
Ottavio Rinuccini Tracks
Il Ballo degli reali Amanti: 35. A voi reali amanti a 15 "La Pellegrina"
Cristofano Malvezzi
Il Ballo degli reali Amanti: 34. Dolcissime sirene a 6 "La Pellegrina"
Cristofano Malvezzi
Lamento della ninfa
Claudio Monteverdi
Intenerite voi, lagrime mie [Soften, my tears]
Sigismondo d'India
