The RoyalettesFormed 1962. Disbanded 1969
The Royalettes
1962
The Royalettes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Royalettes (also credited as Sheila Ross and her Royalettes) were a four-girl group from Baltimore, Maryland who exemplified the "sweet soul" style of the mid-60s.
They were originally signed with Philadelphia-based Chancellor Records and later with Warner Bros. Records, but their biggest success came at MGM Records. They were associated with producers Teddy Randazzo, writer-producer for Little Anthony & The Imperials in the 1960s, and Bill Medley of The Righteous Brothers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Royalettes Tracks
Can't Stop Running Away
It's Gonna Take A Miracle
It's Gonna Take A Miracle
When Summer's Gone
River Of Tears
River Of Tears
Something Wonderful
Blue Summer
Blue Summer
Don't You Cry
Don't You Cry
