The Royalettes (also credited as Sheila Ross and her Royalettes) were a four-girl group from Baltimore, Maryland who exemplified the "sweet soul" style of the mid-60s.

They were originally signed with Philadelphia-based Chancellor Records and later with Warner Bros. Records, but their biggest success came at MGM Records. They were associated with producers Teddy Randazzo, writer-producer for Little Anthony & The Imperials in the 1960s, and Bill Medley of The Righteous Brothers.