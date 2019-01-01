Tuomas Lauri Johannes Holopainen (born 25 December 1976) is a Finnish songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer, best known as the founder, leader, keyboardist and songwriter of symphonic metal band Nightwish. He has also studied jazz and classical styles, but prefers to be influenced by harmonic film music.

He has also played in the bands Nattvindens Gråt and Darkwoods My Betrothed, and collaborated with the gothic metal band For My Pain... and the band of Timo Rautiainen.

Holopainen has written several songs that have been included in movie soundtracks, including a collaboration with Nightwish bass player, and male vocalist Marco Hietala on "While Your Lips Are Still Red", for the Finnish film Lieksa! in 2007. He also co-wrote the music for Nightwish's own film, Imaginaerum, released in November 2012.

Holopainen released his first solo album Music Inspired by the Life and Times of Scrooge in 2014.