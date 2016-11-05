The Manfreds
The Manfreds Performances & Interviews
2015-11-29T14:05:00.000Z 60s rockers The Manfreds play two of their classic hits live
The Manfreds Live in Session
The Manfreds Tracks
Pretty Flamingo / Handbags And Gladrags
Last played on
Handbags and Glad Rags
Pretty Flamingo (Live In Session)
Bright Side Of The Road
Pretty Flamingo (Live)
Last played on
