Charles Jeremy Jankel (born 16 April 1952), better known as Chaz Jankel, is an English singer, songwriter, arranger, composer, multi-instrumentalist and record producer.

In a music career spanning more than 40 years, Jankel came to prominence in the late 1970s as the guitarist and keyboardist of the rock band Ian Dury and the Blockheads. With Dury, Jankel co-wrote some of the band's best-known songs including "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll", "Hit Me with Your Rhythm Stick" and "Reasons to be Cheerful, Part 3".

In addition to his work with the Blockheads, Jankel has had a solo career which has resulted in nine studio albums. He has a long list of credits as both a performer and as songwriter.