Chaz JankelBorn 16 April 1952
Chaz Jankel
1952-04-16
Chaz Jankel Biography
Charles Jeremy Jankel (born 16 April 1952), better known as Chaz Jankel, is an English singer, songwriter, arranger, composer, multi-instrumentalist and record producer.
In a music career spanning more than 40 years, Jankel came to prominence in the late 1970s as the guitarist and keyboardist of the rock band Ian Dury and the Blockheads. With Dury, Jankel co-wrote some of the band's best-known songs including "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll", "Hit Me with Your Rhythm Stick" and "Reasons to be Cheerful, Part 3".
In addition to his work with the Blockheads, Jankel has had a solo career which has resulted in nine studio albums. He has a long list of credits as both a performer and as songwriter.
Chaz Jankel Tracks
Ai No Corrida
Chaz Jankel
Ai No Corrida
Ai No Corrida
3,000,000 Synths
Chaz Jankel
3,000,000 Synths
3,000,000 Synths
Glad to know you
Chaz Jankel
Glad to know you
Glad to know you
Archies Lover
Chaz Jankel
Archies Lover
Archies Lover
Glad To Know You (Todd Terje re-edit)
Chaz Jankel
Glad To Know You (Todd Terje re-edit)
Wherever we go
Chaz Jankel
Wherever we go
Wherever we go
Tear it up
Chaz Jankel
Tear it up
Tear it up
I come alive
Chaz Jankel
I come alive
I come alive
Hey Now
Chaz Jankel
Hey Now
Hey Now
Clevor Trevor
Chaz Jankel
Clevor Trevor
Clevor Trevor
