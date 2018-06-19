Betty BennettBorn 23 October 1921
Betty Bennett
1921-10-23
Betty Bennett Biography (Wikipedia)
Betty Bennett (born October 23, 1921) is an American jazz singer.
Her first major signing was with the Claude Thornhill band in 1946, the band in which her husband, bassist Iggy Shevak, was playing. Shortly after her husband left to join Alvino Rey, Bennett followed him there. In 1949, she joined Charlie Ventura's band before going on to join Benny Goodman in 1959.
Her second album featured arrangements by Shorty Rogers and her second husband, André Previn. Bennett later married guitarist Mundell Lowe.
Betty Bennett Tracks
Sidewalks Of Cuba
Betty Bennett
Sidewalks Of Cuba
Sidewalks Of Cuba
Last played on
I Thought About You
Betty Bennett
I Thought About You
I Thought About You
Last played on
Dusty Springfield
Betty Bennett
Dusty Springfield
Dusty Springfield
Last played on
Mountain Greenery
Betty Bennett
Mountain Greenery
Mountain Greenery
Last played on
