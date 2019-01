Bob Bradley (born 5 February 1974) is a British music composer, producer and songwriter. He is mostly known for producing Above & Beyond's Acoustic albums as well as soundtracks, themes and incidental music. He is the director of the Leeds based music house The Firm that creates premium production music.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia