''Every music come from Jamaica'' Stylo G Interview and PA live from Big Yard https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04v074k.jpg https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04v074k.jpg 2017-02-25T11:06:00.000Z Stylo G talks breaking Jamaica and performs live from Big Yard Studio on Radio 1. https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04v0753

5:12