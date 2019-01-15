H. HawklineWelsh Folk / Pop composer & performer
H. Hawkline
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02ty283.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ae41819a-51e2-4f21-aa3c-b37f22b733ae
H. Hawkline Biography (Wikipedia)
Huw Evans (born 15 March 1985), also known as H. Hawkline, is a Welsh singer-songwriter and radio and television presenter based in Cardiff. He also lived and worked in Los Angeles for several years. He performs in both English and Welsh.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
H. Hawkline Tracks
Sort by
Heb Adael y Ty
H. Hawkline
Heb Adael y Ty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fj0wm.jpglink
Heb Adael y Ty
Last played on
Gelly (Lleuad II)
H. Hawkline
Gelly (Lleuad II)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fj0wm.jpglink
Gelly (Lleuad II)
Last played on
Moddion
H. Hawkline
Moddion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fj0wm.jpglink
Moddion
Last played on
Ghouls (6 Music Session, 23 Sept 2013)
H. Hawkline
Ghouls (6 Music Session, 23 Sept 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fj0wm.jpglink
Means That Much
H. Hawkline
Means That Much
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fj0wm.jpglink
Means That Much
Last played on
Llenwi
H. Hawkline
Llenwi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fj0wm.jpglink
Llenwi
Last played on
Cold Cuts
H. Hawkline
Cold Cuts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fj0wm.jpglink
Cold Cuts
Last played on
Engineers
H. Hawkline
Engineers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052fqqw.jpglink
Engineers
Last played on
Swarm Of Bees (6 Music session for Marc Riley 130812)
H. Hawkline
Swarm Of Bees (6 Music session for Marc Riley 130812)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fj0wm.jpglink
Black Domino Box (6 Music session for Marc Riley 130812)
H. Hawkline
Black Domino Box (6 Music session for Marc Riley 130812)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fj0wm.jpglink
Lovely Life to Leave
H. Hawkline
Lovely Life to Leave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fj0wm.jpglink
Lovely Life to Leave
Last played on
Impossible People
H. Hawkline
Impossible People
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fj0wm.jpglink
Impossible People
Last played on
Salt Cleans
H. Hawkline
Salt Cleans
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fj0wm.jpglink
Salt Cleans
Last played on
O Am Gariad
H Hawkline
O Am Gariad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Am Gariad
Performer
Last played on
You Say You Love Me
H. Hawkline
You Say You Love Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fj0wm.jpglink
You Say You Love Me
Last played on
Impossible People
H. Hawkline
Impossible People
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fj0wm.jpglink
Impossible People
Last played on
Impossible People (single)
H. Hawkline
Impossible People (single)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fj0wm.jpglink
Impossible People (single)
Last played on
Engineers - Riley Session 240717
H. Hawkline
Engineers - Riley Session 240717
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fj0wm.jpglink
Engineers - Riley Session 240717
Last played on
My Mine (6 Music Session, 24 Jul 2017)
H. Hawkline
My Mine (6 Music Session, 24 Jul 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fj0wm.jpglink
My Mine (6 Music Session, 24 Jul 2017)
Live Track Impossible People (6 Music Session, 24 Jul 2017)
H. Hawkline
Live Track Impossible People (6 Music Session, 24 Jul 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fj0wm.jpglink
Live Track Means That Much (6 Music Session, 24 Jul 2017)
H. Hawkline
Live Track Means That Much (6 Music Session, 24 Jul 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fj0wm.jpglink
Television
H. Hawkline
Television
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fj0wm.jpglink
Television
Last played on
Playlists featuring H. Hawkline
Past BBC Events
Sesiwn C2: H Hawkline
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em8mxj
Caerdydd
2014-09-22T16:46:53
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02746kg.jpg
22
Sep
2014
Sesiwn C2: H Hawkline
Caerdydd
Back to artist