Benediction
Formed 1988
Benediction
1988
Benediction Biography
Benediction are a British death metal band formed in 1989. Their first album, Subconscious Terror, was released in 1990. In October 2001 they released Organised Chaos through Nuclear Blast. This is the first album with the new vocalist Dave Hunt. Their latest album is Killing Music, released in 2008.
