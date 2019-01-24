Deep Blue SomethingFormed 1992. Disbanded 2001
Deep Blue Something
1992
Deep Blue Something Biography (Wikipedia)
Deep Blue Something is an American rock band who are best known for their 1995 hit single "Breakfast at Tiffany's" from their second album Home. Home achieved gold-record status; however, the band parted ways with Interscope and went on creative hiatus for several years, only releasing the follow-up Byzantium in Japan and some European countries. They eventually signed with the Aezra label and released Deep Blue Something in mid-2001, breaking up shortly after. With only one single to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, they are often considered a one-hit-wonder. The band now has recently regrouped with all members at the end of 2014 and signed to John Kirtland's independent label, Kirtland Records.
Deep Blue Something Tracks
Breakfast At Tiffany's
Deep Blue Something
Breakfast At Tiffany's
Breakfast At Tiffany's
Last played on
Upcoming Events
9
Mar
2019
Deep Blue Something
The Garage, London, UK
10
Mar
2019
Deep Blue Something
Thekla, Bristol, UK
11
Mar
2019
Deep Blue Something
Corporation, Sheffield, UK
12
Mar
2019
Deep Blue Something
The Cluny, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
13
Mar
2019
Deep Blue Something
FAC251 - Factory Manchester, Manchester, UK
