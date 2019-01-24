Deep Blue Something is an American rock band who are best known for their 1995 hit single "Breakfast at Tiffany's" from their second album Home. Home achieved gold-record status; however, the band parted ways with Interscope and went on creative hiatus for several years, only releasing the follow-up Byzantium in Japan and some European countries. They eventually signed with the Aezra label and released Deep Blue Something in mid-2001, breaking up shortly after. With only one single to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, they are often considered a one-hit-wonder. The band now has recently regrouped with all members at the end of 2014 and signed to John Kirtland's independent label, Kirtland Records.