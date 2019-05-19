Mihály Dresch (born 1955) is a Hungarian saxophone player. He plays a combination of American free-jazz and traditional Hungarian folk music.

Dresch was studying to become an engineer when he turned to jazz. He was a member of the Károly Binder Quartet. Since 1998 he has performed in a quartet with István Baló (drums), Ferenc Kovács (violin), Miklós Lukács (dulcimer), Mátyás Szandai (double bass) has existed since 1998.

Dresch has worked with John Tchicai, Archie Shepp, Roscoe Mitchell, Chico Freeman, David Murray, Hamid Drake, and Dewey Redman. The project with Archie Shepp led to the Hungarian Bebop recording of 2002, on which Shepp plays Dresch's compositions. Dresch has performed at jazz festivals worldwide, including the London Jazz Festival.

Dresch is a member of György Szabados's band, the MAKUZ Ensemble. Szabados is part of the free music movement in Hungary.