Ariadna Thalía Sodi Miranda (born 26 August 1971), known mononymously as Thalía, is a Mexican singer, songwriter, producer, actress and entrepreneur. She is considered one of the most successful and influential Mexican artists worldwide. Apart from her native Spanish, Thalía has also sung in English, Tagalog, French, and Portuguese.

She is sometimes referred to as the "Queen of Latin Pop" by international media because of her renown within the Latin pop music scene for the last three decades. As a solo artist, she has sold over 50 million records worldwide. She has received numerous accolades, including five Billboard Latin Music Awards (from 17 nominations), several Premios Juventud and Lo Nuestro Awards, as well as seven Latin Grammy Award nominations. She has collaborated with renowned artists, such as Tony Bennett, Michael Bublé, Robbie Williams, Marc Anthony, Laura Pausini, Romeo Santos and Carlos Vives as well as with younger popular artists like Maluma, Prince Royce, Becky G and Natti Natasha.