Jerry ScogginsBorn 1913. Died 7 December 2004
Jerry Scoggins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1913
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ae2e0d05-3136-4812-a356-ae4756abacb1
Jerry Scoggins Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerry Scoggins (September 30, 1911 – December 7, 2004) was an American country/western singer, guitarist, and band leader. He performed on radio, in movies, and on television from the 1930s thru the 1980s. He was noted for his work with Gene Autry and Bing Crosby and especially for singing "The Ballad of Jed Clampett", the theme song to the 1960s sitcom The Beverly Hillbillies.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jerry Scoggins Tracks
Sort by
The Ballad Of Jed Clampett
Paul Henning
The Ballad Of Jed Clampett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ballad Of Jed Clampett
Last played on
The Ballad Of Jed Clampett
Earl Scruggs
The Ballad Of Jed Clampett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ballad Of Jed Clampett
Last played on
Beverly Hillbillies (The Ballad of Jed Clampett)
Jerry Scoggins
Beverly Hillbillies (The Ballad of Jed Clampett)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ballad Of Jed Clampett
Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
The Ballad Of Jed Clampett
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4m.jpglink
The Ballad Of Jed Clampett
Last played on
Jerry Scoggins Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist