David WiseVideo game composer. Born 1967
David Wise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ae29aae4-abfb-4609-8f54-417b1f4d64cc
David Wise Biography (Wikipedia)
David Wise is an English video game music composer and musician. He was a composer at Rare from 1985 to 2009, and was the company's sole musician up until 1994. He has gained a cult following for his work on various games, particularly Nintendo's Donkey Kong Country series. Wise is known for his atmospheric style of music, mixing natural environmental sounds with prominent melodic and percussive accompaniment.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Wise Tracks
Sort by
Water World
David Wise
Water World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Water World
Last played on
Aquatic Ambiance
David Wise
Aquatic Ambiance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aquatic Ambiance
Last played on
Forest Interlude
David Wise
Forest Interlude
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forest Interlude
Last played on
Life In The Mines
David Wise
Life In The Mines
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life In The Mines
Last played on
Stickerbrush Symphony
David Wise
Stickerbrush Symphony
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stickerbrush Symphony
Last played on
David Wise Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist