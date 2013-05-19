Hans SachsBorn 27 October 1494. Died 9 January 1576
Hans Sachs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1494-11-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ae28f351-a874-4473-9f03-be2fd2b72c4a
Hans Sachs Biography (Wikipedia)
Hans Sachs (5 November 1494 – 19 January 1576) was a German Meistersinger ("mastersinger"), poet, playwright, and shoemaker.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hans Sachs Tracks
Sort by
Silberweise
Hans Sachs
Silberweise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Silberweise
Last played on
Der Eyszapfen (The Icicle)
Hans Sachs
Der Eyszapfen (The Icicle)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Der Eyszapfen (The Icicle)
Last played on
Hans Sachs Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist