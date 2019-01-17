Kenny Roberts (October 14, 1926 – April 29, 2012) was an American country music singer. He was born George S. Kingsbury Jr. in Lenoir City, Tennessee, but raised on a farm outside of Greenfield, Massachusetts. He is best known for his recordings of "I Never See Maggie Alone" and "Choc'late Ice Cream Cone", and was a member of The Down Homers with Bill Haley.