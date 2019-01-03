Captain & TennilleFormed 1974
Captain & Tennille
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqq2c.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ae27f1d1-b8c4-4b2f-88a0-094c3333ed24
Captain & Tennille Biography (Wikipedia)
Captain & Tennille were American recording artists whose primary success occurred in the 1970s. The husband-and-wife duo were "Captain" Daryl Dragon (August 27, 1942 – January 2, 2019) and Toni Tennille (born May 8, 1940). They have five albums certified gold or platinum and scored numerous hits on the US singles charts, the most enduring of which included "Love Will Keep Us Together", "Do That to Me One More Time", and "Muskrat Love". They hosted their own television variety series on ABC in 1976–77.
Do That To Me One More Time
Captain & Tennille
Do That To Me One More Time
Do That To Me One More Time
Love Will Keep Us Together
Captain & Tennille
Love Will Keep Us Together
Love Will Keep Us Together
Back To The Island
Captain & Tennille
Back To The Island
Back To The Island
Love Will Keep Us Together
Hal Blaine
Hal Blaine
Love Will Keep Us Together
Love Will Keep Us Together
Circles
Captain & Tennille
Circles
Circles
The Way I Want To Touch You
Captain & Tennille
The Way I Want To Touch You
The Way I Want To Touch You
Happy Together
Captain & Tennille
Happy Together
Happy Together
Muskrat Love
Captain & Tennille
Muskrat Love
Muskrat Love
