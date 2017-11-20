Yosep Kang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ae25e25f-9f1f-491e-b338-95872d3fe2be
Yosep Kang Tracks
Sort by
Requiem
Giuseppe Verdi
Requiem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Requiem
Choir
Last played on
Requiem
Giuseppe Verdi
Requiem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Requiem
Choir
Last played on
Stabat Mater
Gioachino Rossini
Stabat Mater
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Stabat Mater
Conductor
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2015: Prom 23: Verdi – Requiem
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejdc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-02T16:53:27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nm82v.jpg
2
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 23: Verdi – Requiem
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist