Esbjörn SvenssonBorn 16 April 1964. Died 14 June 2008
1964-04-16
Bror Fredrik Esbjörn Svensson (16 April 1964 – 14 June 2008) was a Swedish jazz pianist and founder of the jazz group Esbjörn Svensson Trio, commonly known as e.s.t.
Svensson became one of Europe's most successful jazz musicians at the turn of the 21st century before dying, at the age of 44, in a scuba diving accident.
Esbjörn Svensson Tracks
The Chapel
Esbjorn Vensson
The Chapel
The Chapel
Mingle In The Mincing Machine
Esbjörn Svensson
Mingle In The Mincing Machine
Mingle In The Mincing Machine
Bound For The Beauty of The South
Esbjörn Svensson
Bound For The Beauty of The South
Bound For The Beauty of The South
Seven Days of Falling
Esbjörn Svensson
Seven Days of Falling
Seven Days of Falling
Elevation of Love
Dan Berglund, Esbjörn Svensson & Magnus Öström
Elevation of Love
Elevation of Love
