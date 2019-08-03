Patrick SavageViolinist
Patrick Savage is an Australian-born film composer and violinist best known for his collaboration with Holeg Spies on the score for The Human Centipede.
He was also formerly principal first violin with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London, UK. A former student of the Victorian College of the Arts in Melbourne and the Royal College of Music in London, he now lives in London and collaborates regularly on scores with French composer Holeg Spies.
He was also formerly leader of the Tippett Quartet in London.
Dreamland Music by for string quartet - I. Lento; II. Delicatamente e cantado
Fozié Majd, Darragh Morgan, Patrick Savage, Fiona Winning & Deirdre Cooper
