David Michael Navarro (born June 7, 1967) is an American guitarist, singer, songwriter, presenter and actor.

Navarro is a member of the alternative rock band Jane's Addiction (four studio albums) and a former member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers (one album). He also released one solo album Trust No One (2001). Navarro has also been a member of the Jane's Addiction spin-off bands, Deconstruction and The Panic Channel. Allmusic's Greg Prato described him as "one of alternative rock's first true guitar heroes", with an eclectic playing style that merges heavy metal, psychedelia, and modern rock.

Navarro is also host and one of the judges on Ink Master, an American tattoo competition reality show now in its eleventh season on Paramount Network.